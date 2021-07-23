WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.16 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. WSFS Financial’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,935. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.22. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $101,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,045. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $67,193.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,077.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 138,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,234. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

