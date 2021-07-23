Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,393 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Xcel Energy worth $30,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 207,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 28,313 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 298.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 261,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 196,092 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.77. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

