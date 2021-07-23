Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $12,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 28.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 775,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,560,000 after purchasing an additional 172,722 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 457,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,461,000 after purchasing an additional 161,393 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 861,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,268,000 after purchasing an additional 89,605 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 425,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,307,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,057.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.57. 36,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,156. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.77.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

