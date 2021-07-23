Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454,515 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of Xcel Energy worth $36,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,561 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,769,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451,563 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,465 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,786 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,204,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on XEL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,014,754.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $67.24 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.77.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

