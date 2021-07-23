Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,693,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,702 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.49% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $33,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,287,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,600,000 after acquiring an additional 758,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,970,000 after acquiring an additional 205,835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,105,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,060,000 after acquiring an additional 127,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,853,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 129.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,610,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,402,000 after acquiring an additional 908,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of XHR stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.67. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

In other news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $642,392.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at $8,552,723.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,205 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.