Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Xerox has a dividend payout ratio of 53.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Xerox to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Shares of NYSE XRX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.43. 2,059,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,023. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.83. Xerox has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

XRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.50.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

