XIO (XIO) One Day Volume Hits $103,650.00

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XIO alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About XIO

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official website is xio.network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.