XMON 24-Hour Volume Reaches $47,683.00 (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, XMON has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. One XMON coin can now be bought for $1,500.43 or 0.04467519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a market cap of $2.24 million and $47,683.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00039668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00104739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00140568 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,623.33 or 1.00113140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

About XMON

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

