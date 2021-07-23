XMON (XMON) Reaches Market Cap of $2.05 Million

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 23rd. XMON has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $52,280.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XMON has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One XMON coin can now be purchased for about $1,369.46 or 0.04229416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00039499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00103157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00143453 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,284.92 or 0.99708452 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

About XMON

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.