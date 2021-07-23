XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) is BVF Inc. IL’s 4th Largest Position

BVF Inc. IL reduced its position in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,530,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 651,700 shares during the period. XOMA comprises 5.4% of BVF Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 31.33% of XOMA worth $144,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in XOMA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in XOMA by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in XOMA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in XOMA by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in XOMA by 543.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 14,622 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XOMA alerts:

In other XOMA news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $303,487.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Aegis started coverage on XOMA in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:XOMA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,884. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. XOMA Co. has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The company has a market capitalization of $366.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.11 and a beta of 0.94.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). XOMA had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XOMA Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA).

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.