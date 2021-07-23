xRhodium Market Capitalization Achieves $1.43 Million (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00003532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $8.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005259 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004371 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000567 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00034685 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001030 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00047666 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00036785 BTC.

About xRhodium

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

