XSGD Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002283 BTC on popular exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $28.21 million and approximately $598,051.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00039091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00100596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00140515 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,287.34 or 1.00134791 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 46,739,090 coins and its circulating supply is 38,329,670 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

