Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Down to $15.60

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.60, but opened at $14.92. Yalla Group shares last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 4,267 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YALA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Yalla Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -720.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.53.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Yalla Group Limited will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YALA. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 930.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 3.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

