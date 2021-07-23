YAM v3 (YAM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $122,915.00

YAM v3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One YAM v3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM v3 has a total market cap of $6.16 million and approximately $122,915.00 worth of YAM v3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YAM v3 has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YAM v3 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00049311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.20 or 0.00866362 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About YAM v3

YAM v3 is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM v3’s total supply is 13,835,135 coins and its circulating supply is 12,370,120 coins. YAM v3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM v3’s official website is yam.finance . The official message board for YAM v3 is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM v3

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM v3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM v3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM v3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YAM v3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM v3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.