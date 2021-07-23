YAM (YAM) Price Hits $0.52 on Exchanges

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One YAM coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001546 BTC on major exchanges. YAM has a market capitalization of $6.44 million and $244,219.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YAM has traded down 20.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00015056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.11 or 0.00867378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About YAM

YAM is a coin. It launched on September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,835,135 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,384 coins. YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YAM is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

