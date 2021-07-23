YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $95.83

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.83 and traded as high as $97.90. YASKAWA Electric shares last traded at $97.77, with a volume of 3,319 shares changing hands.

YASKY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.83.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.