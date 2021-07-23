Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $7.16

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.16, but opened at $6.84. Yatsen shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 22,498 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on YSG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $220.47 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

