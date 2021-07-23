Ycash Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,970.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Ycash has a market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $3,970.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.88 or 0.00292497 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00121905 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00154516 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001955 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,382,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

