Yellow Road (ROAD) Hits Market Capitalization of $575,721.52

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $575,721.52 and $2,079.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Yellow Road alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00039729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00103420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00141214 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,630.45 or 1.00499806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,124,613 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yellow Road should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yellow Road using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yellow Road Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yellow Road and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.