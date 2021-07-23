YFValue 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,534.00 (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One YFValue coin can currently be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, YFValue has traded down 29% against the dollar. YFValue has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YFValue alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00015737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.65 or 0.00873895 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue (YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFValue should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YFValue using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YFValue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFValue and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.