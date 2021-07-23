YGGDRASH (YEED) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 34.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One YGGDRASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and $44,584.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

