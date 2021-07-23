YIELD App (YLD) Tops One Day Volume of $1.81 Million

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001203 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. YIELD App has a market cap of $43.58 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00047783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.58 or 0.00843983 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 112,538,581 coins. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

