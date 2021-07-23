Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $1.66 million and $844,540.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000500 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00039444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00102600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00139592 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,466.31 or 1.00850333 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

