yOUcash (YOUC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $716.14 Million

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, yOUcash has traded up 85.9% against the US dollar. One yOUcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges. yOUcash has a market cap of $716.14 million and $271,309.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00049311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.20 or 0.00866362 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

YOUC is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,056,155,629 coins. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

