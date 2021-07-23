YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,578 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.21% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 58.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,312 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,181 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.75.

NYSE YPF opened at $4.32 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $7.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.95.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

