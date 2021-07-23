Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Announce $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.40. BRP posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $7.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOOO. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. began coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of DOOO stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $80.91. 48,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,554. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 3.01. BRP has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $96.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.1074 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.24%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 39.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BRP during the first quarter worth about $323,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in BRP by 13.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 618,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,625,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in BRP by 19.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 326,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,345,000 after purchasing an additional 53,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BRP by 29.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,855,000 after purchasing an additional 89,551 shares in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

