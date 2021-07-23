Zacks: Analysts Anticipate II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.80. II-VI posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.08 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

IIVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Northland Securities raised shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised shares of II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.68.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $71.17 on Friday. II-VI has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.57.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $536,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,617 shares in the company, valued at $23,890,732.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $360,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 45,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,303.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,248,335 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 17.7% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 36,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 25.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

