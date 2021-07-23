Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Perficient posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.55 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

PRFT opened at $83.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 78.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Perficient has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $87.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.87.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Perficient by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,386 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,313 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

