Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Terreno Realty reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 308.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $67.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 0.57. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

