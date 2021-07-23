Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to post sales of $4.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.10 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $3.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $16.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 billion to $16.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.39 billion to $17.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

