Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to report $151.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.00 million. Vera Bradley reported sales of $131.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $566.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $561.00 million to $573.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $607.80 million, with estimates ranging from $603.00 million to $619.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 21,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $222,265.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,943,233.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,925 shares of company stock worth $4,963,036 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 532.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 199,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,912,000 after buying an additional 172,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 158.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 132,910 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 33.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 321,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 81,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRA opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $372.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.84. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

