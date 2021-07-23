Zacks: Analysts Expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to Post $0.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.28. Annaly Capital Management also reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

Shares of NLY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.39. 15,282,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,801,313. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,432,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,950,000 after buying an additional 2,424,438 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,398,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,824,000 after buying an additional 2,321,524 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 5,076.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,801,000 after buying an additional 1,833,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,095,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,620,000 after buying an additional 1,202,217 shares in the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

