Zacks: Analysts Expect Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) to announce $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Capstead Mortgage’s earnings. Capstead Mortgage reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.63 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capstead Mortgage.
Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 65.60% and a return on equity of 11.95%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 203,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.
CMO opened at $6.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36. Capstead Mortgage has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 22.97 and a quick ratio of 22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.54.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.
About Capstead Mortgage
Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.
