Zacks: Analysts Expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.53. Columbus McKinnon posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 485.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.53 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 119.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 194,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

