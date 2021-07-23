Zacks: Analysts Expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) will report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Equillium reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQ shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Shares of EQ traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Equillium has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $13.80.

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 10,495 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $75,354.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 999,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,176,474.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,034 shares of company stock valued at $202,762. Company insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

