Zacks: Analysts Expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $413.90 Million

Analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will announce sales of $413.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $413.00 million to $415.00 million. Focus Financial Partners posted sales of $313.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 940,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,141,000 after purchasing an additional 98,221 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $56.56. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 384.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

