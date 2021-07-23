Zacks: Analysts Expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.16). IRIDEX posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The company had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million.

IRIX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 146,178 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,407 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter worth $742,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in IRIDEX during the first quarter worth about $1,238,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $103.71 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $9.71.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

