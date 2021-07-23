Zacks: Analysts Expect Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Li Auto.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion.

LI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. cut their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

LI stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -205.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 518.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

