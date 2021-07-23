Zacks: Analysts Expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.55. Plains GP reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plains GP.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 9,023.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099,116 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 23.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,335 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 37.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,470 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 57.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,478,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,162 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Plains GP by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after buying an additional 1,993,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. 1,598,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,386. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.24%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.