Zacks: Analysts Expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will post $153.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.10 million to $154.30 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $153.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $619.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $614.80 million to $624.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $646.72 million, with estimates ranging from $625.80 million to $664.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBRA. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

SBRA opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.91. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 337,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

