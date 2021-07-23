Zacks: Analysts Expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. SFL reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the first quarter worth $38,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 244.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFL traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.04. 445,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,868. The firm has a market cap of $902 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.55. SFL has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

