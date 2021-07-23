Zacks: Analysts Expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will post $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $906.70 million and the highest is $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters posted sales of $803.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,747 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $622,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

