Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will announce $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.27. ASGN posted earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ASGN.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASGN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their target price on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ASGN by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ASGN by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in ASGN by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 78,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in ASGN by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 249,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,831,000 after purchasing an additional 25,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

ASGN stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,808. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ASGN has a 52-week low of $61.70 and a 52-week high of $110.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.17.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.