Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.14 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

CPRX opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 269,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

