Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will report $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.40. Flowserve posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Flowserve stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.70. The company had a trading volume of 243,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,958. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1,520.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

