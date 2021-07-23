Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will post $48.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.03 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $40.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $194.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $194.27 million to $194.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $214.27 million, with estimates ranging from $213.27 million to $215.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCPT stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.89. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

