Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to Post $0.44 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.06 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

In related news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,372.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,580.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,034,000 after buying an additional 59,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MMSI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.22. 251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,468. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 920.42, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.88.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

