Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). NGM Biopharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NGM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

Shares of NGM stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

