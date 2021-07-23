Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.41 Billion

Equities analysts expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to announce sales of $6.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.45 billion. Nokia posted sales of $5.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year sales of $25.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.61 billion to $26.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $26.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.34 billion to $26.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nokia.

Get Nokia alerts:

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOK shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 627.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Nokia by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Nokia by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. Nokia has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.79.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nokia (NOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.