Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). SM Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,401.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SM Energy by 5,670.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM opened at $19.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 6.13. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

